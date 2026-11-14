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Contracts extended 3 years for Cobb superintendent’s cabinet and school principals
By Rebecca Gaunt,13 days ago
Photo above: John Floresta (photo by Rebecca Gaunt) With the clock ticking for the Republican majority’s hold on the Cobb County Board of Education, they extended the contracts for Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s executive cabinet and all school principals through February 2029. The board has routinely extended Ragsdale’s contract...