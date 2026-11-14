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Christie’s told clients to pick up the phone after a Microsoft outage knocked out its Outlook inbox, days before two $80 million paintings, were due to go under the hammer
By Neha Tandon Sharma,13 days ago
Christie’s, a 259-year-old auction house, got a taste of the good old days when a Microsoft outage forced its staff onto phones and in-person contact as emails were no longer an option. All this commotion and de-digitization, albeit temporary, took place days before $1 billion of art was set to cross the block in New York. The only saving grace was that it wasn’t just Christie’s that was affected by the worldwide Microsoft failure, but also Phillips and Heritage Auctions. Undoubtedly, it happened at the worst possible moment for the British auction house, which is preparing to sell roughly $1 billion of art at its marquee November 17 auctions.