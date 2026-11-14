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Storm fueled by former typhoon could bring fall’s wettest weather to western WA Saturday night
By TED BUEHNER,13 days ago
This weekend will be a stormy one and an event to be prepared for. On Friday morning, a strengthening Pacific weather system was gearing up hundreds of miles off the coast and is expected to sweep onshore Saturday night. The storm may be the wettest of the fall season thus far and will offer strong blustery winds and rough seas, primarily along the outer coast and from about Everett northward.
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