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The ultimate guide to the Yi Peng Lantern Festival
By Meena Janekrabuanhad,8 days ago
Want to see a lantern festival straight out of Tangled and live out your real-life Disney dreams? Every November, Chiang Mai’s skies light up with thousands of glowing lanterns as locals and visitors gather to release them as an offering of light, carrying prayers and wishes up to whoever’s calling the shots in the heavens, while symbolically letting go of bad luck and misfortune. Known as Yi Peng, this centuries-old Lanna tradition takes place on the full moon of the second month of the traditional northern Thai lunar calendar, falling on November 24-25 this year.