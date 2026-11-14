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The Friar’s Last Curse by Kathleen Bailey ~ Character Interview
By About the Authors,12 days ago
Release Date: November 10, 2026, by Rhino Publishing, LLC. A buried treasure. A murder rooted in local legend. Small towns hide the best secrets. Wren Meadows is an animal communicator and ghostwriter living in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain town of Covington Crossroads, Virginia. Between helping lost pets reunite with their families and meeting deadlines for her latest client, life in her charming small town is just the way she likes it—until a frightened woman appears at her door with a desperate plea for help.