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From Physical to Digital: How 3D Scanning Transforms Reverse Engineering
By Rafael Hasbun, Applications Engineer, FARO Technologies,9 days ago
When a physical part needs to be recreated or enhanced without original design files, reverse engineering becomes a vital part of the product development process. Whether the part is a discontinued component, a custom modification, or something that simply needs to fit within an existing assembly, the ability to accurately digitize and work from physical objects opens up countless opportunities across industries.