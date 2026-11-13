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SAFE GT: Multifunctional Safety Device With Time Delay
8 days ago
Norstat would like to introduce the SAFE GT from CM Manufactory, a multi-function safety relay for E-stops and Safety gates. The SAFE GT is a multifunctional safety relay with optional properties, optional output configuration and adjustable switch off time delay for times between 0.1s up to 30s. The intended use of the SAFE GT relay is as a safety device for Emergency stop applications, Safety gate applications, Electro sensitive, protected devices and Testable electro sensitive, protected devices like light barriers, light curtains, light grids as well as Safety mats and bumpers.