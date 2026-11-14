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2026 Week 11 college football odds, expert picks, predictions: Over $2,000 in sportsbook promos
By Brandt Sutton,13 days ago
The college football regular season is winding down, making Saturday's top-25 showdowns like Texas vs. LSU, USC vs. Indiana, and Georgia vs. Missouri even more important. The Hoosiers dropped five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings despite having a bye last week, so the defending national champions will be out to make a statement against the USC Trojans on Saturday. According to the latest USC vs. Indiana odds, the Hoosiers are favored by 7.5 points at home. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that star-studded showdown, as well as matchups like Wake Forest vs. SMU, Oregon State vs. Boise State, Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State and Florida vs. Kentucky. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager: