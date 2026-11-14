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University of South Dakota President Announces Retirement
By Montana Newsroom,13 days ago
University of South Dakota President Sheila K. Gestring announced she will retire June 21, 2027, concluding nine years leading the institution. Gestring became USD’s 18th president in June 2018 after serving as chief financial officer and vice president for finance. During her presidency, the university navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded opportunities in Sioux Falls and reported record enrollment and fundraising. USD enrolled more than 10,000 students for three consecutive years.