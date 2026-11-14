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RECAP | Admirals Fall to Thunder, 6-1, in Weekend Opener
12 days ago
GLENS FALLS, NY – The Norfolk Admirals opened their three-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Coming off an overtime victory against the Trenton Ironhawks last Sunday, Norfolk hoped to carry that momentum into its road trip. However, Adirondack took control early and never looked back, handing the Admirals a 6-1 defeat.