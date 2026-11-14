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Old Rhinebeck’s Spirit of St. Louis Arrives in Lakeland After 1,250-Mile Flight
By Moreno Aguiari,13 days ago
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s full-size Spirit of St. Louis replica arrived at Lakeland Linder International Airport just before sunset on November 13, 2026, completing an approximately 1,250-mile journey from New York ahead of celebrations marking the centennial of Charles Lindbergh’s historic transatlantic flight. Flown by renowned vintage and classic aircraft pilot Andrew King, the replica traveled south through a series of stops along the East Coast. It will spend the winter at the Florida Air Museum before participating in the 53rd annual SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo, scheduled for April 6–11, 2027.
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