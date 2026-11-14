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Chillicothe Police Crime Log – November 13, 2026
By The Guardian,13 days ago
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 10 incidents on November 13, 2026, ranging from warrant service and a hit-skip crash to criminal trespass, parking complaints, and several traffic stops. Notable calls included an investigation opened after a Children’s Protective Services complaint involving a juvenile, a hit-skip crash reported at an East Main Street gas station, a warrant served on an inmate at the Ross County Jail, and a disorderly conduct call for an unresponsive woman on East 5th Street.