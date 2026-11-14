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Moore Square Transforms Into Holiday Market for Raleigh's Winterfaire
By Brynn Hawthorne,13 days ago
Moore Square is set to become a festive holiday destination in downtown Raleigh, with the Winterfaire transforming the park into a European-style Christmas market packed with local makers, food trucks and live music. The event is presented by Raleigh Parks and MAKRS, according to the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department's Facebook announcement.
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