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Edith “Dorene” Johnson
By Chance Prosser,12 days ago
Edith Dorene Johnson, 94, of Overbrook, KS died Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Brookside Nursing Home in Overbrook, KS. She was born April 10, 1932, in Carbondale, KS the daughter of Roy Kenneth Gathercole and Ethel Mae Glenn-Gathercole. Early in her youth Edith lived with her family in Leeds, SD before moving back to the Scranton area, graduating from Scranton High School with the class of 1950.