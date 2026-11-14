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Karen Ann Jacobs, 69, of Racine – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,13 days ago
Karen Ann Jacobs, 69, of Racine, died Nov. 10, 2026. She was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Racine to William (Bill) Hellesen and Marilyn Heegeman (nee: Mathias). Karen Ann Jacobs, born February 22, 1957, in Racine, WI to William (Bill) Hellesen and Marilyn Heegeman (nee: Mathias), was the type of person you meet and never forget. She had a sense of humor that would leave you in stitches, an impeccable taste in music, knew her way around a car, conquered the grill, loved to play cribbage, and was known for her well accessorized outfits.