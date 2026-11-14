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Robert James Sandberg, 39, of Mt Pleasant – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,13 days ago
Robert “Bobby” James Sandberg, 39, of Mt Pleasant died Nov. 8, 2026. He was born on Nov. 21, 1986, in Racine, the son of James and Mary (Buehrens) Sandberg. Bobby graduated from Lutheran High School in 2005. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from UW-Parkside in 2010, and later completed a Master’s Degree in Education from Grand Canyon University in 2020. In September of 2010, Bobby was hired by Racine County to work in Child Protective Services. It was there that he met Kristen, who would become his wife, beginning a partnership that would shape the heart of his life. They were united in marriage on June 28, 2014 and had two beautiful daughters Ava and Gianna.