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Ole Miss game at Oklahoma moved to Sunday
By Jake Thompson,13 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — While the rest of the Southeastern Conference and college football will be playing on Saturday, No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma will be waiting a day. A nationwide ground flight ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday that lasted over four hours upended travel plans for people across the country and the trickle down effect hit college football. Ole Miss was unable to make their regularly scheduled 90-minute flight from Tupelo to Oklahoma City and sat in Oxford for hours waiting for the ground stop to end.