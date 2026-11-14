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He Paid $9,297 for Insurance That Should Have Cost $109,863, Investigators Say. Now the Contractor Faces Fraud Charges
13 days ago
A Florida construction company owner paid $9,297.43 for a year of workers' compensation insurance while allegedly leaving nearly $1 million in payroll unreported. Investigators say the concealed payroll cost his insurer another $100,565.57 in premiums. Israel Carballo was arrested November 5, 2026, on charges of grand theft, organized scheme to...
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