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Motorcyclist killed, driver critically injured in fiery Fort Lauderdale crash, first responders say
13 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed and another driver suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials. Officials said medics responded to the crash that occurred at the intersection of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street shortly after...
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