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LIVE! PFL Dubai Results: Nemkov vs. Bilostenniy
By Guilherme Cruz,13 days ago
MMA Fighting has PFL Dubai results for the Nemkov vs. Bilostenniy fight card and more from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday morning. In the main event, Nemkov defends his PFL heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on Sergei Bilostennyi, who is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Renan Ferreira and Karl Williams. Nemkov is the No. 11 heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.