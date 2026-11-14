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Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: $162.85 Saturday, Three Days Before Q3 Results Under Interim CEO Colette Kress, Bull $187, Bear $149
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,13 days ago
Updated 14 November 2026, 13:30 GMT. Nvidia (NVDA) closed Friday at $162.85, down $3.34 or 2.01 percent, and slipped to $161.04 in after-hours trading (StockAnalysis). The stock lost 12.75 percent on the week, from $186.64 on 6 November. Verdict: Friday’s early bounce failed, and the stock goes into Tuesday’s fiscal third-quarter results, the first under interim CEO Colette Kress, near the bottom of its range. Reference levels for the week: $187 above, $149 below.