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Martin Odegaard brushes off Arsenal contract stress amid shock Bayern Munich transfer rumours
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Odegaard has expressed his desire to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future, despite growing speculation regarding interest from Bayern. The 27-year-old midfielder currently has 18 months remaining on his deal in north London, a situation that has put several of Europe’s elite clubs on high alert as the Gunners look to secure their talismanic leader.