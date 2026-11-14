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‘I will never sell!’ - AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale makes bold transfer promise and reveals ‘Berlusconi 2.0’ vision
By Yosua Arya,13 days ago
Milan owner Cardinale has firmly dismissed any speculation regarding a potential sale of the historic Serie A club. The American investor insists his vision for the Rossoneri is a long-term project designed to restore their European dominance. RedBird Capital Partners officially launched a new holding company, Milan Sports & Entertainment,...