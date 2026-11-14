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Gold Price Today: $3,879 Saturday Week Ahead, FOMC Minutes and Retail Sales, Bull $4,000, Bear $3,800
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,13 days ago
Updated 14 November 2026, 13:30 GMT. Spot gold was at $3,879 an ounce late on Friday, up 0.14 percent on the day but heading for a weekly loss of nearly 4.5 percent (FXStreet, 20:23 GMT). On Thursday it fell to $3,852, its lowest level of 2026. Markets are closed for the weekend. Verdict: gold ends the week pinned near its lows by a 5.15 percent US 10-year yield and a dollar at a 19-month high; the Fed minutes on Wednesday are the main event for the metal next week. Reference levels: $4,000 above, $3,800 below.