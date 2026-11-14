undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Japan vs Brazil: The tactics board - Samurai Blue's transition mastery overcomes Vinicius Junior's individual brilliance
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Hajime Moriyasu entered this international friendly with a clear objective: to stress-test Japan’s defensive structure against the world's most elite individualists while maintaining a lethal threat on the break. Recognising Brazil’s penchant for expansive possession, Japan sought to create a compact mid-block that would lure the South Americans into central traps before exploding into the half-spaces via their technical wingers. The goal was to prove that tactical cohesion could override the raw talent gap usually associated with the Selecao.