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The iPhone Air 2 might be real after all
By AJ Hen,13 days ago
The iPhone Air went against the trend of large, bulky smartphones, offering users a slim design and a higher chance of their phone fitting and being usable in one hand. However, its slimmer design came with a few hardware sacrifices that some may not have deemed worth the trade-off. Now, Apple may be looking to improve the Air series by offering better specs while keeping it even slimmer.