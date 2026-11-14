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Delayed LAX SkyLink train faces likely December default after fresh credit downgrade
By Carlos Reyes,13 days ago
The $3.3 billion airport train now isn’t expected to carry passengers until 2027. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airport‘s long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.