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Paul Bissonnette has a hard question about Matvei Michkov
By Andreas Lillhannus,11 days ago
Ryan Whitney has been watching the Philadelphia Flyers pick themselves apart and cannot get past one thing about it. “I can’t remember a fan base siding with a player like this over the entire rest of the team,” Whitney said on Spittin’ Chiclets. “And they’re sitting second to last in the East, they’ve got the third-worst goal differential in the NHL. So it’s disasters everywhere.”