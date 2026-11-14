undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celtics’ Paul George Taking Trade Chatter ‘Personal’
By Sean Deveney,13 days ago
Of all the outcomes that the Boston Celtics could have had with Paul George in the wake of the controversial blockbuster trade this summer that sent Jaylen Brown to the Sixers, seeing George outplay Brown in just about every facet of the game was not really high on the list of probability. We are only about 15% of the way through the NBA season, so it would be wrong to make bold proclamations about the deal at this point. But in the limited sample size we have, with the Celtics at 10-2 and sitting with the best record in the Eastern Conference, it’s pretty clear that George has just been better than Brown here in this 2026-27 season.