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Brittany Mahomes Reveals New Look at Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Rehab Ahead of Chiefs-Falcons Game
By Perry Miller Carpenter,13 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is recovering from an elbow injury, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the quarterback spending time with their children ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Brittany showed Patrick and...