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Orioles Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for 4-Time Gold Glove Winner
By Henry DiGennaro,13 days ago
The Baltimore Orioles have plenty of work ahead of them this offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and one analyst believes a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan could solve one of their biggest problems. Baltimore struggled to find consistent production from its outfield throughout the season, creating...