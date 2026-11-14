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Kirk Cousins Outlasts Vikings’ QB Alternatives, Finds Improbable Path To Becoming Multiyear Fix
By Sam Robinson,13 days ago
For a franchise that does its best work without a conventional quarterback plan, this year’s trade market seemed a bit convenient. Disastrous QB circumstances have sunk teams with menacing defenses in the not-so-distant past. Typically, those clubs have not had access to such a logical in-season escape route. The...