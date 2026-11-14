undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senate: LSU Senate gives students a chance to represent their college and be the voice of change.
13 days ago
Senate elections just took place, with members from different university colleges running to represent their peers. But why should the LSU student body care about the Senate?. Senate gives students a chance to bridge the gap between university leadership and the students. They advocate for student concerns and discuss ways to improve campus life.