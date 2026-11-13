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Weekend Guide: Things to Do in Richmond This Weekend: November 13-15
By jaihatton,9 days ago
Holiday festivities kick off with tree lightings, markets, and Santa appearances across multiple venues. R&B and soul music events dominate nightlife, from gospel brunches to trap karaoke and sing-along parties. Shopping opportunities abound with 30+ local artisans, makers, and vendors at various markets throughout the weekend. 15+ Things to Do...