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Men’s Soccer: NCAA First- and Second-Round Preview — Williams College Pod
10 days ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — No. 24 Roger Williams University will face Johns Hopkins University for the first time when the two conference champions meet in the first round of the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Cole Field. No. 3 Williams College, the host, opens the day against John Jay College at 11 a.m. Saturday's winners meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, for a spot in the round of 16.