undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
17 Hawks Selected All-District
By Zach Ulin,13 days ago
The postseason awards are coming home with the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks from Class 2A District 6. Seventeen football Hawks were named to All-District teams this fall. A pair of Golden Hawks were named to the First-Team and honored as District MVPs with senior Brooks Weber on offense and senior Kale Miller on special teams. Weber led Class 2A with 182 completions, 264 attempts, 2,583 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He ended second in Iowa in QBR at 182.6 and completion percentage 68.8%. Weber’s 2,698 total yards were third and his 31 total touchdowns fourth. He took over punting duties during the year, finishing with 11 kicks for an average of 37.3 yards.