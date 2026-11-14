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Winfield-Mt. Union Girls’ Basketball Getting Back to Work
By Connor Harbit,13 days ago
WMU girls’ basketball will look this winter to build off of its late season success from last year. The Wolves finished 3-19 last season, with two of the team’s three wins coming at the tail end of the season. WMU will look to replace key players such as all-conference selection Madisen Kellogg, who led the Wolves with just under 15 points a game, and Quin Smith, one of the SEISC’s leading rebounders at just under 10 boards a night. Other players lost to graduation include Katie Miller, Kellee Milks, and Jayda Nichols.