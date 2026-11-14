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Wildcats Football Represented on District Leaderboards
By Connor Harbit,13 days ago
Three Columbus football standouts put their names all over the district leaderboards in 2026. Lamar Ceant finished second in all purpose yards with 1014, second in rushing yards per carry with 7.2, first in kickoff returns with 20, first in kickoff return yards with 400, first in kickoff yards per return with 20, and kickoff returns for touchdowns with two.