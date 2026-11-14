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Watch: KISS Plays Acoustic Set On Opening Day Of 2026 'KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas'
12 days ago
KISS played a full acoustic set on the opening day of the second "KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas", which is returning November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals),Eric Singer (drums) and Tommy Thayer (guitar) performed the following tracks at the Virgin Theater, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas's acclaimed 4,600-person live music venue: