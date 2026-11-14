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THE WARNING Takes Home First LATIN GRAMMY Award As 'Ego' Wins 'Best Rock Song'
13 days ago
THE WARNING, the sister trio from Monterrey, Mexico, continues their global ascent by winning their first Latin Grammy in the "Best Rock Song" category for "Ego" at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, held Thursday night (November 12) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The award went to songwriters Anton Curtis Delost, Mónica Vélez Domínguez, Niko Rubio, Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal and Paulina Villarreal, who share the song's songwriting credits. The win marks a significant moment in THE WARNING's international career and follows their previous nomination in the same category for "Qué Más Quieres" in 2024.