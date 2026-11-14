undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - College Football on NBC (Nov. 14)
By Matthew Jackson,13 days ago
No. 15 Iowa hosts Purdue on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a Big Ten matchup with major postseason implications, airing live on NBC and Peacock from Kinnick Stadium. Iowa enters the game with a two-game winning streak and playoff hopes alive behind Kirk Ferentz’s defense-focused team, while Purdue looks to snap a three-game skid after showing upset potential earlier in the season.