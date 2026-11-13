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Shenandoah Announces ‘If That Ain’t Country,’ Their First New Album in Seven Years
By Rebecca O'Connor,11 days ago
Shenandoah is turning the page on a new chapter. The multi-Platinum-selling, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning band has announced If That Ain’t Country (8 Track Entertainment), its first new album since 2020, arriving February 26, 2027. The album’s title track is available now, and pre-orders for the new project begin today.