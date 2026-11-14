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I finally got a USB-C charging e-bike, and it costs 75% less than Rivian’s bike
By Micah Toll,13 days ago
I’ve been waiting years for electric bikes to finally embrace USB-C charging. We’ve already standardized much of our lives around the convenient little connector, from phones and laptops to tablets and countless other gadgets. But for some reason, electric bikes have largely missed the memo. Now, though, I’m finally riding an e-bike that charges with USB-C, and the best part is that it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.