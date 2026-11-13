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Stars' Luke Krys: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff,9 days ago
Krys (undisclosed) was activated from the injured non-roster list and loaned to AHL Texas on Friday. Krys signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Stars during the offseason, but he missed the start of the year due to an undisclosed injury. However, it now appears as though he's been cleared to return to game action in the AHL. Across 40 regular-season appearances with Texas last year, he generated seven goals, nine assists and 30 PIM.