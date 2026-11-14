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Introducing: Big Boi's Bloodlines & Basslines
12 days ago
Hello, Breakfast Club Listeners! We want to share a new show you might enjoy; it’s “Big Boi's Bloodlines & Basslines"!!!. About the Show: Three times each week, OutKast's Big Boi pulls up with his sons Cross and Bamboo to talk about whatever's on the table, from hip-hop and sports to conspiracies and fatherhood. Dad's got the history and knowledge. The boys got opinions. Ten minutes, no script, no filler. Recorded in Atlanta, where it all started.