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Sand Creek Massacre Spiritual Healing Run
By Administrator,12 days ago
Cheyenne and Arapaho tribal organizers have announced that the 2026 Sand Creek Massacre Spiritual Healing Run will again take place from November 26 -29. As in past years, the annual observance will begin at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site early on the morning of November 26 and will conclude at the Colorado State Capitol on November 29. This year’s run will be especially meaningful, as it will culminate in the dedication of the site upon which the Sand Creek Massacre Memorial will be erected on the grounds of the Colorado State Capitol in 2027. The public is always welcome and encouraged to join any portion of the Run.