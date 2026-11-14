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J.O. Combs Board Approves Free College Credits in Semiconductor Manufacturing
By SanTanValley.com,12 days ago
The J.O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board approved an agreement on Nov. 4 with Grand Canyon University. Under it, eligible district students could earn 16 college credits for free in a program that prepares them for work making computer chips. The district hopes to start the first class in spring 2027 at Apache Junction High School, mainly for seniors.