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Seattle’s Westlake Park holiday carousel returns after years-long hiatus
By MYNORTHWEST STAFF,13 days ago
For the first time in more than five years, the Westlake Park holiday carousel is returning for the 2026 holiday season. The carousel is slated to open the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, accompanied by Seattle’s annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Park, emceed by Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost, hosts of “The Bump and Stacy Show” on Seattle Sports, according to the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA).