undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
17 copycat recipes for the turkey-free nights of a busy holiday week
By Mandy V Applegate,13 days ago
Between errands, school events, and holiday prep, dinner can get squeezed into the busiest nights of the week. These 17 copycat recipes cover familiar takeout meals, from noodle bowls and saucy chicken to burgers, tacos, pasta, and rice. Most recipe cards list 20 to 45 minutes, with a few longer projects and some components you can prepare ahead. The lineup offers turkey-free dinners to match different schedules and cravings.