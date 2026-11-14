undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
15 game day snacks to lay out at home when it’s too cold to tailgate
By Mandy V Applegate,13 days ago
When the wind makes tailgating miserable, home can still host the game day spread. These 15 snacks cover dippable bowls, cheesy pizzas, crisp fritters, sliders, and easy-to-grab bites, with a mix of oven, stovetop, and no-cook prep. Small portions and shareable platters let guests graze without crowding the kitchen, while make-ahead and quick-cooking picks keep kickoff prep manageable.